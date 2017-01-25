LG G6 body design shows up in a first press image?

LG Electronics has confirmed that it will launch a flagship smartphone on February 26, at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, and, we believe, it is the LG G6. The rumour has it that the device will drop G5’s modular design from last year, and that it will not sport Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 835, because of an exclusivity clause allegedly added by Samsung in the partnership contract both parties signed and agreed upon. As you are aware (or not), Samsung is the manufacturer chosen by Qualcomm to mass produce its Snapdragon 835 chipset using Samsung’s revolutionary 10nm FinFET technology process that nobody else has right now.

While we are still a month away from LG G6’s debut at MWC2017, theVerge managed to get their hands-on a press render that shows the upper body of what the American tech publication claim it is the LG G6.

In terms of specs, the G6 is said to feature glass design wrapped around a metal frame, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 CPU and backed up by 6GB of RAM. LG’s next flagship smartphone might feature Iris scanning technology, a non-removable battery this time and a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio (unlike current displays with 16:9 aspect ratio), meaning more screen in a slimmer body.

How do you like this alleged G6 design?