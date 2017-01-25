Galaxy Note 8 in the works, says Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung Mobile Business

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is without a doubt plagued by the numerous Galaxy Note 7 fire incidents that have happened last year, incidents which now have a final and official conclusion after a thorough investigation executed both internally by Samsung and externally by independent experts from Germany and the US. The batteries developed for Galaxy Note 7 by two different suppliers were at fault, this is the final verdict in this case.

Even tough the series is now stained, Samsung’s head of Mobile Business, Mr Koh said on Thursday:

“I will bring back a better, safer and more innovative Galaxy Note 8.”

confirming that the Galaxy Note 8 is currently in Samsung’s plans. The statement comes as a result of positive feedback the company has gathered in the last few months from its Galaxy Note customers, who in the near future are apparently willing to buy new Galaxy Note products.

Let’s not forget that, at launch, the Galaxy Note 7 was considered one of the best ever produced smartphones by most of the tech industry (analysts), and consumers as well. Some customers were unwilling to return their product, that’s how much they liked it.

Until the Note 8 comes out later this fall, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S8, which will be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835.

Will you consider buying a Galaxy Note 8, when it will come out later in the year?