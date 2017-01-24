Snapdragon 835 chipset exclusive to Galaxy S8 until April 14th, insider suggests

Snapdragon 835 chipset exclusive to Galaxy S8 smartphones until April 14th, according to industry insiders from Asia.

You may have heard that Qualcomm signed a partnership deal with Samsung Electronics last year, so that the American chipset maker can mass produce its latest Snapdragon 835 chip through the help of Samsung’s revolutionary 10nm FinFET process. Below you’ll find a brief explanation from Qualcomm:

These processors are made of nanomaterials—molecules and atoms less than 100 nanometers (nm) in size that exhibit different properties than their larger-particle counterparts: some enhanced nanomaterial characteristics include lighter weight, higher strength, and greater chemical reactivity. Because of these special qualities, nanomaterials have the potential to transform a number of industries from consumer tech to energy and health. So exactly how small is 10nm? It’s the size of a few dozen water molecules, or 1,000 times smaller than a strand of hair*. Chips at the 10nm size have a significantly smaller footprint than their 14nm predecessors, which means device manufacturers have more usable space to support larger batteries or slimmer phone designs.

Nothing wrong so far, except, we are hearing that Samsung imposed an exclusivity clause which will allow the South Korean to be the first mobile maker to launch a device powered by Snapdragon 835, and therefore limit competitors access to this chipset, at least until April 14th.

According to Forbes’ anonymous sources from Asia, close to LG and HTC manufacturers, the HTC U Ultra and the LG G6 will not feature the 835 chipset because of Samsung’s clause with Qualcomm.

“The Snapdragon 835 won’t be available in large quantities until after the Galaxy S8 launches,” the source told Forbes.

Just recently, Qualcomm has been accused and called to court by Apple asking 1 billion dollars over royalties.