Samsung releases investigation results after Galaxy Note 7 fiasco

Finally, Samsung Electronics has an official answer to what determined the company to stop the production and withdraw for good the Galaxy Note 7 from the market in 2016 (96% of such handhelds were returned to Samsung), and it is nothing unexpected.

Last year Samsung Electronics requested an external and independent investigation, both in the US and Germany, and it finally received the results, which were revealed earlier this morning in a press event in South Korea.

According to US and German independent expert investigators, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 caught fire because of two different flaws found in the batteries which (not the hardware or accessories), ironically, were developed by two different suppliers.

In order to reassure Galaxy smartphone customers that its mobile devices are safe to use Samsung published a video — ‘Committed to Quality’ (see it below).

Asked if its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8 will launch at Mobile World Congress 2017 next month, Samsung’s chief Koh Dong-jin denied the rumours.