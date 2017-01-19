Samsung Galaxy phones officially confirmed for upgrade to Nougat in 2017

In a blog post earlier today, Samsung Electronics announced that it has started to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge duo, which promises better performance from these two devices, as well as faster speeds for downloading and updating Android apps.

Aside from announcing the Nougat software update for its 2016 flagship smartphones, Samsung Electronics has also confirmed which other Galaxy smartphones will receive the same treatment within the frist half of 2017.

Android 7.0 Nougat will be expanded to additional countries on the following devices within the first half of this year: Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8.

So, there you have it folks. If you are the proud owner of an Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, you’re now elligible for an upgrade, if not and own one of the aforementioned Galaxy smartphones or tablets you’ll have to wait awhile longer, but, at least yours is on Samsung’s list.

source