LG G6 launch event confirmed for February 26, in Barcelona

As it was expected by the media, today, January 19, in a press release LG Electronics announced and confirmed the date of launch of a new flagship smartphone. The announcement was accompanied by a screenshot taken from an LG G6 (see below).

The South Korean OEM sort of confirms that the G6’s screen aspect ratio is 18:9 with a Quad HD resolution (1,440 x 2,880 pixels) and 564 pixels per inch, meaning more screen, less body ratio or the way LG puts it: “See more, Play more”.

LG Electronics also confirms that its next flagship smartphone will feature artificial intelligence based tech (A.I. assistant) and a new and innovative cooling system, for safety measures (better safe, than sorry — Galaxy Note 7 fiasco). In order to lower the heat in its future smartphones, LG is applying a heat pipes cooling system, which we will learn about more during Mobile World Congress 2017 press conference LG has schedule in late next month.

Other rumoured specs for LG G6 are as follows: a non-modular all metal design, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, iris scanner, wireless charging, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with new UX as hinted in LG’s press release.

Excited yet about LG’s press event?

