Nokia P1 to launch at MWC2017, as a flagship with Snapdragon 835

Now that Microsoft’s embargo over the Finnish brand has ended, 2017 might be a booming year for Nokia. The year started with Nokia 6 announcement, a mediocre Android smartphone at best, but, at least, it kept the Nokia brand in the news during Consumers Electronics Show 2017, which was probably a marketing strategy from HMD Global.

Leaving that aside, HMD Global is currently working on launching a Nokia P1 flagship smartphone, and the rumour has it, that it will see the light of day in late February at the annual Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona. Foxconn is the one building the Nokia smartphone.

In terms of design Nokia P1 is a clone of Sharp’s Aquos Zeta XX3, or so the sources claim. Its housing is either made of ceramic or glass, but both sporting a metal frame. P1 will feature a 5.3-inch IGZO display with Gorilla Glass 5 protective sheet on top of it for protection.

In addition, the Nokia P1 is said to arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 835, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of ROM (internal storage). Camera-wise there is a 22.6MP sensor at the back equipped with Carl Zeiss lenses. A fingerprint sensor is also present on the right-hand side of P1, phone which will run on Android Nougat.

HMD Global plans to sell globally the 128GB model starting at $800, $950 for the 256GB Nokia P1 variant.

