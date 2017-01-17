Nougat kernel sources for the Exynos Galaxy S7 Edge published

Samsung has been busy rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat firmware builds to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones over the course of the past week. The company, loyal to the GPL has now published the Nougat kernel sources for Exynos variant of the S7 Edge.

This release will probably not much for casual users but should further aid developers with custom rom development on Galaxy S7. Folks working on LineageOS port should hopefully be able fix recurring issues with Exynos devices such as camera or fingerprint functionality. Unfortunately the lingering issues concerning the quality or lack of documentation is probably going to hamper any current progress but the updated binaries and sensor blobs are likely going to improve the AOSP development of the Galaxy S7.

Samsung has not yet pushed the Nougat kernel sources for the flat Galaxy S7 but the release is likely days away.

via Samsung Opensource Release Center