Moto Z Play and Moto X Play to receive Nougat upgrade this January, in Europe

Some of Motorola’s (now a Lenovo owned company) smartphone owners are already enjoying Nougat flavour on their Moto series devices, but not all of them.

Moto Z Play and Moto X play, for example, are still due to get it by the end of this month, according to Motorola sources. More precisely, the Moto Z Play and Moto X Play (SIM Free / Unlocked) variants will start receiving a firmware update to Android Nougat by the end of this month, according to Motorola Deutschland;s (Germany) official Twitter account.

The announcement has been made a few days after Moto G4’s upgrade to the same flavour was confirmed by the same source.

@theadamparton Yes, Android 7 will be available for Moto X Play by end of January. Please find further info here: https://t.co/qgHOc8V8cx — Moto Deutschland (@Moto_GER) January 12, 2017

@Kvilpura Android 7 für das Moto Z Play kommt Ende Januar :) — Moto Deutschland (@Moto_GER) January 13, 2017

In other news, Lenovo announced its press event, which will take place on February 26th, at 4:30PM in Barcelona, Spain, a day prior to Mobile World Congress 2017 start. Highly likely Lenovo will unveil the Moto G5 Plus smartphone we’ve seen leaked by a Romanian in his attempt to sell a prototype of the aforementioned model.

source