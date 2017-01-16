Home / Android News / Moto Z Play and Moto X Play to receive Nougat upgrade this January, in Europe

Moto Z Play and Moto X Play to receive Nougat upgrade this January, in Europe

Moto Z Play and Moto X Play to receive Nougat upgrade

Some of Motorola’s (now a Lenovo owned company) smartphone owners are already enjoying Nougat flavour on their Moto series devices, but not all of them.

Moto Z Play and Moto X play, for example, are still due to get it by the end of this month, according to Motorola sources. More precisely, the Moto Z Play and Moto X Play (SIM Free / Unlocked) variants will start receiving a firmware update to Android Nougat by the end of this month, according to Motorola Deutschland;s (Germany) official Twitter account.

The announcement has been made a few days after Moto G4’s upgrade to the same flavour was confirmed by the same source.

 

In other news, Lenovo announced its press event, which will take place on February 26th, at 4:30PM in Barcelona, Spain, a day prior to Mobile World Congress 2017 start. Highly likely Lenovo will unveil the Moto G5 Plus smartphone we’ve seen leaked by a Romanian in his attempt to sell a prototype of the aforementioned model.

source

