Xperia Z5 Nougat update closer to roll out! Xperia Z3+ & Z4 Tablet too

We know that many Xperia device owners are yet to receive Android Nougat software update and many are probably wondering when it will happen as Sony is quiet about it. But until that happens, until Sony comes public with a statement in regards to the software, we have some good news for Xperia Z5, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 Tablet owners, as PTCRB (a cellular cerfitication website) confirms certification approval for Nougat firmware build 32.3.A.0.372 in the United States of America.

According to PTCRB certification authority’s listing in North America, Sony Mobile will make the jump from build number 32.2.A.* to build 32.3.A.*.

Hopefully, all three categories of Xperia devices mentioned above will receive the long-awaited upgrade to Android Nougat in the following weeks, and along with them, Europeans and Asians, too.

Have a nice weekend friends!

source | via