Samsung Galaxy S8 images flood the internet [Gallery]

Case makers usually receive early information about future smartphones from mobile manufacturers, which is the case here with Ghostek, a company that has recently released renders of what it looks like an upcoming Galaxy S8 Edge without the classical physical three Menu buttons under the screen. It appears that the next-gen Galaxy S smartphones will drop the Home button and there is not finger print sensor hints anywhere either, not even at the back. Sony released last year a series of Xperia phones with such fingerprint reader embedded in the Power button, but it is unlikely for an S8 to sport it.

Instead, the rumours suggest that it will sit underneath the sheet of glass at the front (maybe under the Samsung logo at the bottom?). Ghostek and some unbranded renders (see below) show a camera lens at the back with some sort of heart rate sensor / LED Flash setup on top of it (unless its something else). The volume buttons and the Power button will sit at the right-hand side as revealed by these alleged Galaxy S8 images, which are making the rounds on the internet since early this morning.

The Galaxy S8 is said to pack a 5.7-inch AMOLED display, while the S8 Plus model will rock a 5.9-inch display, both Quad HD’s, no 4K screen resolution apparently. Again, Samsung will launch variants with in-house Exynos chipset and with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 for international markets. In terms of memory, we should expect at least 6GB of RAM and 32 / 64 / 128 GB internal storage, maybe an SD card slot, and yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack is there!

As for release, we will definitely see the Galaxy S8 duo this spring, when exactly, we have no idea at this time. Some say, they will debut in Barcelona at the annual Mobile World Congress 201, in late February, others expect them to launch at an Unpacked event, after MWC.

What do you think?

source | source2 | source3