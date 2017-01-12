HTC U Ultra phablet brings an all-Sapphire design that Apple couldnt deliver

At a press event held earlier this morning HTC unveiled its newest line of smartphones, the “U” ment for you, which includes a 5.7″ phablet dubbed HTC U Ultra and a 5.2″ U Play smartphone. Both devices feature an all-glass housing, U Ultra in particular will also receive a special edition made entirely of Sapphire, something Apple tried but couldn’t achieve. We will see later in the year how HTC has done it.

The HTC U Ultra is the top-tier phone of the two and it features a 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary smaller screen sitting on top of it, designed for the A.I. HTC embedded in these phones and it calls it Sense Companion.

U Ultra comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 CPU (the Snapdragon 835 will likely arrive with HTC 11 during Mobile World Congress 2017 next month), it has 4GB of RAM and it will be available in 64GB or 128GB of internal storage + a microSD card slot.

Camera-wise there is a 12MP UltraPixel sensor at the back of U Ultra with f/1.8 lens and large 1.55µm pixels,as well as optical image stabilization, laser autofocus and phase detection too. At the front there is a 16MP camera for Panorama selfies.

In addition, HTC U Ultra relies on a new technology called U Sonic for higher audio quality, there is no headphone jack, only a USB Type-C port, fast charging and a 3.000 mAh that worries us because of the large display with ultra high-resolution and its secondary screen. By comparison, the LG V20 with the same dual display setup has a 3,200 mAh battery inside.

As for the price of the U Ultra it will be available in Ice White, Cosmetic Pink, BrilliantBlack and Sapphire Blue starting now for $750 (pre-order in the US), with shipping beginning in mid-March. No further details about markets or precise dates, but ladies will definitely fancy the pink model.