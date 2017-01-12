HTC U Play announced with glass design, A.I. Companion & 5.2″ screen

The second of the two smartphones HTC announced earlier this morning is the U Play which retains the glass housing design and some of the key features, but the screen is smaller at 5.2″, it has only 1080p screen resolution and the camera lens is rounded at the back.

Like U Ultra, the U Play comes with 4 micrphones always ready to listen to your voice through the Sense Companion (A.I.) allowing the owner to unlock and manage the smartphone without having it in hand.

HTC U Play is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio P10 processor, it will ship in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM (internal storage) or 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, however the availability date is yet to be revealed by HTC.

Additionally, the U Play packs a 2,500 mAh battery which might not be enough for an active smartphone user. The phone packs 16MP cameras at the front and back (this one at the back comes with OIS) and it runs Android Marshmallow, unlike U Ultra which ships out with Nougat.

HTC will make the U Play available in all four colours Ice White, Cosmetic Pink, Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black, but we will not see a special edition.