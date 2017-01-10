LG G6 display to feature QHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

In a press release on Monday, January 9, LG Electronics display division announced its latest smartphone display with Quad HD+ resolution (1.440 x 2.880 pixels), which is higher than current WQHD screens. The panel is an LCD type screen that carries 564 ppi (pixels per inch density) and it has an 18:9 Aspect Ratio at its 5.7-inch. The ratio is designed to enhance the user’s video viewing experience on a smartphone and we might see it embedded into the up and coming flagship phone G6, along with Android Nougat’s dual-screen feature developed for multi-tasking ease.

Equipped with in-TOUCH technology, the display is now thinner (less than 1mm), lighter, and also much more responsive, because it drops the Touch Cover Glass. The next-generation QHD+ display by LG Electronics will also bring reduced by up to 20% (top and chin) bezels, but also 10% thinner side bezels.

LG Display says that the new panel will also feature improved outdoor visibility and up to 30% less power consumption.

This means more screen, less bezels, kind of, like we’ve seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix.

Excited about the arrival of the LG G6 sometime around Mobile World Congress 2017 (March – April).

