HTC Vive branded smartphone to launch as part of the ‘Ocean’ series

While HTC has an event schedule on January 12, which may or may not be related to the smartphone segment, new details emerge about a smartphone series that HTC calls internaly “Ocean”.

Thanks to Evan Blass a.k.a @evleaks on Twitter, we get to take a peek at what it will be the next Ocean Smart, Ocean Note and Ocean Master. According to him, there will be an HTC Vive branded smartphone which will likely pack top-notch hardware for VR content processing with ease and 2K or even 4K display. This series will likely feature a new way of interaction, something HTC calls ‘Sense Touch’ software which relies less on the user tapping the screen, but more on smart swiping on the sides of the phone to access content or apps using only one hand, as you can see in one of the videos @evleaks uploaded on Twitter.

Aside from this information, in a second video HTC refers to a way to customize its smartphones design with the use of ‘Chemicals’, ‘Litmus’ and ‘Super Fiber’. Expect much more fashionable gadgets from HTC in 2017, with patterns, colours and texture.

With that in mind, we are three days away from HTC’s first press event of this year, where the Taiwanese OEM will unveil new toys.

Excited?