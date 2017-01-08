Nokia 6 smartphone is the first Android phone under HMD Global reign

Nokia brand is back as of late last year (2016), but, it only re-embarked on to the smartphone train this week. Although not present at Consumer Electronics Show 2017, in Las Vegas, HDM Global wants to keep the Finnish brand in the smartphone news with the announcement of Nokia 6 Android-powered smartphone.

Nokia 6 smartphone is mid-range handset available soon, but only in China. As it may come as a letdown for Nokia brand fans around the world, Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display embedded in an unibody metal design and it is protected by a sheet of 2.5D (slightly curved) Gorilla Glass. The smartphone pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 chipset that offers an octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, the Adreno 505 GPU all backed up by 4GB of RAM and it has 64GB of built-in storage.

In addition, HMD Global’s Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 lens aperture and PDAF capable of recording videos at 1080p resolution.

“China is the largest and most competitive smartphone market in the world. It is no coincidence that we have chosen to bring our first Android device to China with a long-term partner. JD.com is known for its upwardly mobile customer base and it has for many years believed in the Nokia brand and sold millions of our products to Chinese customers. Launching our first smartphone device, in such a strategically important market, with JD.com a trusted online retailer marks a signal of intent,” said Nestor Xu, Vice President Greater China, HMD Global

In terms of pricing, HMD Global will begin selling this smartphone for £200, about 235 Euros, through JD.com Chinese online retailer.