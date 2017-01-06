Android Nougat update for Moto G4 to roll out this month in Europe (Germany 1st)

Lenovo launched its Moto G series smartphone back in autumn of 2016 and since the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus have started receiving an upgrade to Android Nougat, but, only in Asia. However, we’ve got good news for Europeans.

In a tweet posted by Moto Deutschland (Lenovo’s official Moto Twitter account) the company has confirmed that Android Nougat update for Moto G4 smartphones is coming later this month. Moto Deutschland hasn’t tweeted an exact date, nor if the Moto G4 Plus is also included in this January Nougat roll out. But, at least, it is the start of good news for Moto G4 owners in Europe.

So, if you’ve got a G4, please check from time to time if the update is available on your handset and, if it is and you’ve managed to install it properly, please get back here and let everyone know how the latest firmware build performs.

