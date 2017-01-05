HTC One X10 shows up in press renders ahead of launch?

Seven days from today HTC plans to launch a new product under the ‘for U‘ slogan, which might bring a new smartphone to the market, unless its something related to fitness / sports.

But, until January 12, a press render published by @evleaks on Twitter claim to show off another unreleased device dubbed HTC One X10, apparently sequel to HTC’s last year One X9.

The rumour has it that the HTC One X10 will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 16.3MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing snapper for selfies. The yet to be released smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6755 chipset (delivers Helio P10 processor)

Apart from being a mid-range series smartphone like the One X9, the HTC One X10 as you can see, it has a new design and the finger print sensor is moved to the back.

Like, dislike this new HTC phone?

