YouTube Red soon available in Europe (UK included)

Ever since its launch back in 2016, YouTube Red has become a hit among Youtubers, because it offers access to all the uploaded YouTube videos without dropping those annoying ads in your face.

For a $9,99 monthly subscription, YouTube Red offers access to some exclusive and original content, such as movies, tv series and talk / comedy shows, offline playback, stream music, etc. And it will be accessible from any device, whether it is a smartphone, tablet or PC / TV.

Google Inc plans to bring YouTube Red to Europe this year, including in the United Kingdom. The service is currently available only in New Zeeland, United States of America, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

How do you feel about YouTube paid services?