HTC U Ultra, a 6-inch smartphone that might launch on January 12?

Remember HTC’s “for U” teaser run on social media before Christmas? Well, the rumour has it, that on January 12 HTC will unveil an around 6-inch flagship smartphone dubbed HTC U Ultra.

The device is the one using the code name ‘Ocean Note‘ internally, a smartphone we’ve seen leak in a video late last year.

HTC U Ultra display might feature Quad HD screen resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 830 or the Snapdragon 835,which is rumoured to debut in a couple of days at Consumer Electronics Show 2017, in Las Vegas. Other notable features are the 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, a 12MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP snapper for selfies at the front. And there wont be any 3.5mm headphone jack, apparently.

Whether this rumour has any truth in it or not, we will surely find out in 10 days from now.

Be sure to check back here for the live video stream.

