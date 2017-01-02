Asus to announce ZenFone AR, a Google Tango-ready smartphone

The tech craze starts early with Consumer Electronics Show 2017 just three days away. And while tech manufacturers are readying themselves for the first annual tech show, Qualcomm has unintentionally spilled the beans about a new Asus smartphone dubbed ZenFone AR, which will make its debut in a press conference on Wednesday, January 4, in Las Vegas.

According to Qualcomm’s blog post (meanwhile removed), Asus ZenFone AR is the second Google Tango-ready smartphone after Lenovo Phab 2 Pro debuted early last year (January 2016) and it is powered by the Snapdragon 821, the same chipset found in Google’s Pixel or Asus’ ZenFone 3.

Whats interesting about the ZenFone AR is that it will support DayDream VR versions of YouTube, NetFlix, HBO, Google StreetView, games like Need For Speed, Gunjack 2 and others.

With this in mind, Asus’ press conference is one that you do not want to miss this Wednesday, event live streamed over the Internet. Check back for the video player.