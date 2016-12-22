Lenovo announces Zuk Edge flagship smartphone ahead of Christmas
Connectivity wise, the ZUK Edge comes with everything available today: USB Type-C, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and it runs Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZUI 2.5 user interface on top of it. There is also a U Touch fingerprint sensor that Lenovo claims it will unlock the device in as little as 0.09 seconds. Measuring only 7.68mm in thickness, ZUK Edge comes with a built-in 3,100 mAh battery and it weighs in at 160 grams. In terms of cameras, Lenovo's flagship packs a 13MP camera at the back with a 1.34μm pixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor, an f/2.2 aperture, it has hybrid autofocus and an LED Flash, while at the front sits an 8MP selfie snapper with a 1.12μm pixel sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. Lenovo says that the ZUK Edge will go on sale in China on January 1 (2017) for about 317 Euros, 345 Euro the 6GB RAM model.Lenovo dropped a bomb this week, when the Chinese OEM introduced to the public its latest smartphone, the Zuk Edge, which is without a doubt a flagship device. Powered by Qualcomm's most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 821 (CPU clocked at 2.3GHz frequency), Zuk Edge features an 5.5-inch Full HD edge-to-edge display, protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. The phone will be available in two colours (Ceramic White and Titanium Crystal Black) and RAM variants: with 6GB of RAM or 4GB of RAM. 64GB of built-in storage with micro SD card slot included for extra storage if required.