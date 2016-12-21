Prisma receives major performance update & crispier artworks!
Prisma is currently one of the best go-to applications when it comes to photo editing, as it can literally transform any photo into artworks. Utilizing a neural network and coupled by A.I., Prisma can transform any image you feed it into artworks as if they were painted by famous artists like Picasso, Van Gogh, etc. At some point over the last few months, due to its success, Prisma couldn't process most of the requests it received from its users, but, since then, the app improved a lot. And today, Prisma Labs introduces a new update, one that will boost the performance even more, and it adds a unique way to share the artworks based on geo-location. The more likes a picture gets, the farther it spreads to other users, through its new social sharing system. With the latest update, the app also allows now double the resolution for all the artwork it generates within the application. Cool, yes? You can download and install it at Google Play store for free.