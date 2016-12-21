HTC teases ‘for U’ product launch (January 12, 2017)
As the year 2016 comes to an end, HTC wants to keep us all connected and excited throughout next year, which is why the company has just released a global teaser in the form of an ad poster that says "for U 12.01.2017". HTC is about to unveil a new product (probably a new gadget), and whether it is a new fitness product in partnership with Under Armour, a new phone or a smartwatch, we have no idea at this point, as the ad doesnt reveal much. Some say, it could be the next-generation One X9, others that the 'U' might hint at Under Armour partner, but judging from the blue sky background of the poster, it likely is something related to sports and fitness. What do you think it is? What is HTC up to?