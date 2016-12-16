Huawei announces Honor Magic with a sleek curvaceous design
You'll wonder why it is called Honor Magic. Well, the "magic" part is at the front, a technology which allows one to hide any notifications from prying eyes. DeepThink as Huawei likes to call it, is a virtual assistant that takes advantage of the FaceCode and with the help of an infra-red + UV technology equipped camera sensor, the smartphone is capable of detecting the owners eyes, and thus allow him to read any notifications. Huawei Honor Magic comes equipped with 3 camera sensors plus the one that we've mentioned above (technically there are four of them): two at the back (dual camera system like we've seen on the Huawei P9 earlier this year and on the more recently announced Mate 9 -- a monochrome sensor + 1 RGB sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.4µm pixels) and an 8MP front-facing sensor for high-quality selfies, especially in low light conditions. Honor Magic features a 5.1 AMOLED display with 2K (2560 × 1440 px) screen resolution, it is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 950 chipset (4 x Cortex A72 2.3GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.8GHz), Mali-T880 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. In addition, Huawei Honor Magic has a built-in 2,900 mAh battery which takes advantage of what Huawei calls Magic Charge (fast charging) through a Magic Power charger. It can charge the phone's battery up to 90% in only 30 minutes and it reaches 40% in only 10 minutes, according to Huawei. It also comes with an USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphones jack, NFC, fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home button and Bluetooth connectivity, Huawei will begin selling the Honor Magic on December 25, although it accepts pre-orders right now in China and it will be available in Black with Gold accents, as well as in Porcelain White for 3,700 CNY, about 510 Euros / £428.Today, in China, Huawei introduced its latest and probably the last of 2016 smartphone, the Honor Magic, which comes with a sleek curvaceous design built out of 8 layers of curved glass embedded in an aviation grade metal frame cut out with diamond precision. The Huawei NTS-AL00 weighs in at 145 grams, measuring only 7.8mm in thickness.