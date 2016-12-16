Home / Android News / Huawei announces Honor Magic with a sleek curvaceous design

Huawei announces Honor Magic with a sleek curvaceous design

Share article:
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Today, in China, Huawei introduced its latest and probably the last of 2016 smartphone, the Honor Magic, which comes with a sleek curvaceous design built out of 8 layers of curved glass embedded in an aviation grade metal frame cut out with diamond precision. The Huawei NTS-AL00 weighs in at 145 grams, measuring only 7.8mm in thickness. Huawei announces Honor Magic You'll wonder why it is called Honor Magic. Well, the "magic" part is at the front, a technology which allows one to hide any notifications from prying eyes. DeepThink as Huawei likes to call it, is a virtual assistant that takes advantage of the FaceCode and with the help of an infra-red + UV technology equipped camera sensor, the smartphone is capable of detecting the owners eyes, and thus allow him to read any notifications. Huawei Honor Magic comes equipped with 3 camera sensors plus the one that we've mentioned above (technically there are four of them): two at the back (dual camera system like we've seen on the Huawei P9 earlier this year and on the more recently announced Mate 9 -- a monochrome sensor + 1 RGB sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.4µm pixels) and an 8MP front-facing sensor for high-quality selfies, especially in low light conditions. Honor Magic features a 5.1 AMOLED display with 2K (2560 × 1440 px) screen resolution, it is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 950 chipset (4 x Cortex A72 2.3GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.8GHz), Mali-T880 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. honor-magic-charge In addition, Huawei Honor Magic has a built-in 2,900 mAh battery which takes advantage of what Huawei calls Magic Charge (fast charging)  through a Magic Power charger. It can charge the phone's battery up to 90% in only 30 minutes and it reaches 40% in only 10 minutes, according to Huawei. It also comes with an USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphones jack, NFC, fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home button and Bluetooth connectivity, Huawei will begin selling the Honor Magic on December 25, although it accepts pre-orders right now in China and it will be available in Black with Gold accents, as well as in Porcelain White for 3,700 CNY, about 510 Euros / £428.

source

Share article:
Google+0
LinkedIn0

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2016 PocketDroid. All rights reserved.
.
Download Free Designs http://bigtheme.net/ Free Websites Templates