Nova Launcher updated to version 5.0 with some Pixel launcher features
TeslaCoil Software has just released the fifth version of its Nova Launcher which bring some of the stock launcher its pre-installed on the Pixel smartphone, as well as double tap swipe gestures and a quick way to change the general settings of the launcher. In addition, Nova Launcher v5.0 adds a new Search view, with tabs for Recent, Frequent and New or Updated applications. There is a new Timeout screen lock method, Android 7.1 launcher shortcuts brought to NL as well, Dock backgrounds to draw under navigation bar and Swipe functionality to open the app drawer just like you've seen it done on the Pixel phone. Nova Launcher 5.0 is now available at Google Play store both in free or paid version (called Prime). Download