Android Things is Google’s platform for Internet of Things (IoT) devices
Known formerly as Brillo, Android Things is Google's current platform on which developers can build prototype devices and then reach production quickly, as the OS is based on Android, and thus get you access to Android APIs, Android developer tools and Google services. Android Things is an OS built on power, ease of use and reliable security of Android and certified hardware. This week, Google released the Developer Preview of Android Things, "a comprehensive way to build IoT products with the power of Android, one of the world's most supported operating systems. Now any Android developer can quickly build a smart device using Android APIs and Google services, while staying highly secure with updates direct from Google. We incorporated the feedback from Project Brillo to include familiar tools such as Android Studio, the Android Software Development Kit (SDK), Google Play Services, and Google Cloud Platform. And in the coming months, we will provide Developer Preview updates to bring you the infrastructure for securely pushing regular OS patches, security fixes, and your own updates, as well as built-in Weave connectivity and more." If you are looking to start right-away, there are several hardware solutions available for one to start building great products powered by Android Things: NXP Pico, Intel Edison and Raspberry Pi 3. Google is also "updating the Weave platform to make it easier for all types of devices to connect to the cloud and interact with services like the Google Assistant. Device makers like Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings already use Weave, and several others like Belkin WeMo, LiFX, Honeywell, Wink, TP-Link, and First Alert are implementing it. Weave provides all the cloud infrastructure, so that developers can focus on building their products without investing in cloud services. Weave also includes a Device SDK for supported microcontrollers and a management console. The Weave Device SDK currently supports schemas for light bulbs, smart plugs and switches, and thermostats. In the coming months we will be adding support for additional device types, custom schemas/traits, and a mobile application API for Android and iOS. Finally, we're also working towards merging Weave and Nest Weave to enable all classes of devices to connect with each other in a secure and reliable way. So whether you started with Google Weave or Nest Weave, there is a path forward in the ecosystem." If you are ready to get started head over to Google Developers dedicated page to Android Things platform.