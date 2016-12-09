WordPress Android app receives Voice comment reply function
Automattic has released a new version of its WordPress application for Android, version which adds voice comment reply functionality for Android wearable devices among other things. As of this week WordPress Android app reaches version 6.2 and along with that it receives a few extra things. One of them is the feature that will allow us to dictate and reply to comments using our voice and wearable devices. If one forgets his/her password, it is not problem, because you will be able to login to WordPress.com using the email account with which the user was registered. Also WordPress.com links can now be open inside the apps Reader, although many of us prefer to open links externally, via Chrome or other mobile browsers.