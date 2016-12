Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl goes official in Korea, with luxurious glossy Black design and lots of storage.

Earlier this morning in South Korea, Samsung Electronics introduced the eight colour variant of its 2016 flagship smartphone --, model launched to compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7 Jet Black, as it has a glossy and luxurious housing design. The Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl will only be available in 128GB version (the largest internal storage capacity produced by Samsung) for 1012,000 won, about 810 Euro / £690 starting December 9th in Korea. The first customers to purchase it will also receive a 10,000 won discount up until December 31st 2016. Samsung Electronics is to release details about available on to other markets, including Europe. source