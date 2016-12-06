Meizu announces M5 Note, another affordable phablet

Meizu announces M5 Note, a new phablet with decent-ish hardware at an affordable price tag.
Founded in 2003, the Chinese manufacturer MEIZU is present on to the smartphone segment since 2008 and it has quite some interesting devices, which the company sells at a very competitive price point.
Today, December 6, MEIZU introduced its latest affordable phablet, the M5 Note which comes with a 5.5-inch LTPS Full HD display covered in 2.5D glass, it is equipped with MediaTek's Helio P10 processor and it will go on sale in 3 GB RAM + 16GB ROM (Internal storage) and 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM variants.
Measuring 8.1mm in thickness and weighing in at 175 grams, the M5 Note packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which is about 600 mAh larger than the one equipping the Pro 6 Plus and almost 2,000 mAh larger thanPro 6s' (both smartphones were introduced last month).
MEIZU M5 Note runs Flyme v6.0 OS (based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow) it has a dual SIM hybrid slot (SIM/microSD), 13MP camera at the back with 1080p video recording capability, a 5MP front-facing selfie snapper, 4GB, VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n and a fingerprint reader embedded in the Home physical button.
As for the price, MEIZU is selling in China the M5 Note in Star Gray, Silver, Champagne Gold and Blue colours starting at 120 Euro for the 3GB + 16GB model, and it goes up to 205 Euro for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM version.
No word when or if this device will hit the shelves in Europe.
