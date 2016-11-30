Meizu Pro 6 Plus a true beast of a phablet
MEIZU released this week another handset under its Pro 6 series, dubbed Pro 6 Plus. Weighing in at 158 grams, the latest MEIZU Pro 6 Plus measures 7.3 mm in thickness. The smartphone is all metal, except for the huge 5.7" Super AMOLED display. Beautifuly crafted, the MEIZU Pro 6 Plus is powered by Samsung's Exynos 8890 chipset, the very same one thats inside the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. It has Quad HD screen resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), 3D Press technology and an Always On display feature. MEIZU Pro 6 Plus will be available in 64 or 128GB of internal storage (type UFS 2.0),with both variants packing 4GB of RAM. In addition, the Pro 6 Plus comes equipped with a 12MP rear-camera (Sony IMX386 sensor) which has optical image stabilization, f/2.0 aperture, laser autofocus and and a circular dual-tone LED Flash (10 LED's) around the camera lens. At the front there is a 5MP selfie snapper with same f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 3,400 mAh battery capable to fast charge through a USB-C 3.1 port. Furthermore, MEIZU equipped the Pro 6 Plus with a very fast mTouch fingerprint and heart rate sensors, it runs the latest Flyme 6.0 OS and it has the ES9018K2M audio chip inside, technology similar to what we've seen on the LG V20 recently. MEIZU Pro 6 Plus comes in Moonlight Silver, Deep Ash and Champagne Gold colours at a price tag between 410 and 450 Euros / £350 and £385 (optional internal storage).