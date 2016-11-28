OnePlus 3T price tag in Europe (UK included)
About a couple of weeks ago the OnePlus 3T, which is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3 (the flagship killer) went official and since last week it is available in some parts of the world, like North America. Well, as of this week, the OnePlus 3T with its latest and greatest mobile SoC, the Snapdragon 821 processor and 6Gb of RAM is available in Europe, too. Both the 64GB and the 128GB variants are available, including in the UK, but only in Gunmetal Gray colour, the so-called Soft Gold model will be available at a later date and only in 64GB internal storage option. As for the price of the OnePlus 3T, it is available in the United Kingdom at £400 for the 64GB model, £40 more for the 128GB model. In Germany and other European countries for instance, it will set one back between €440 and €480. If you are curious what is included in the retail packaging, watch OnePlus' unconventional unboxing video the company has just released to the public (made while flying a fighter jet in the Czech Republic).