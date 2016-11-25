HTC 10 Developer Edition receives Android 7.0 Nougat update

Over the summer HTC announced that it will be upgrading the HTC 10, HTC M9 and the One A9 to Android Nougat by the end of the year, and it looks like the company is starting with HTC 10 Developer Edition, as owners of such models are reportedly receiving an over-the-air firmware upgrade in Asia.

The build number of the firmware is 2.28.617.8 and the file transmitted OTA is 1.11GB in size. This build contains important improvements, including the latest Android security update from Google, System enhancements and Android 7.0 Nougat.

This is probably a beta test before releasing publicly the firmware to owners of HTC 10 devices around the world. As always, the software update will roll out first in Asia (probably Taiwan) and then will expand to other markets, including Europe.

In a Twitter post HTC USA announced this week that it has finished TA testing and that the unlocked HTC 10 version will be getting Nougat as of today.

“The Unlocked # HTC10 is getting Android Nougat — We’ve just passed TA testing, so you can expect a rollout to begin on Friday.”

If all goes according to HTC plans it shouldn’t be long before the update will start hitting more devices.

source | source2