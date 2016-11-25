Airdroid 4.0 update brings new UI, a faster app and more control

Folk at Sand Studio has this week announced that there is a new and improved version of its AirDroid application available to download in the Google Play store, AirDroid 4.0, one that brings a refreshed UI design for access with ease. The Nearby feature has also been updated and it is now faster at finding devices and one does not require Internet connection to transfer files with any device.

From the User Interface point of view, the “File Transfer” can now be found at the bottom left, in the horizontal bar. The “Tools” is also well placed in the bar for easy access, while the Settings or Troubleshooting can be found in the “Me” section.

There is also more control with AirDroid 4.0. “We want to make sure your multi-screen life is all under YOUR control. Hence, you should be able to sign out your accounts on PC & Web whenever you want! Even better, you can now decide whether you want your calls & text notifications show on your screens or not, right from “Tool”. With AirDroid 4.0, you can not only manage your files across screens, but also share them with your friends, easy, fast and with more control!

Download the latest version at Google Play Store.