Xperia XZ and Xperia XR coming this fall at IFA Berlin

Sony Mobile is working on a couple of new high-end smartphones and they might just get released during IFA 2016 Berlin, which is less than a month away (end of August through early September).

According to a Georgian blog, Sony’s duo dubbed Xperia XZ and Xperia XR will feature 5.2″ display, 4.6″ respectively. Code named internally KAGURA, the Xperia XZ sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 and will also feature 23MP camera at the back with one of Sony’s IMX sensors, as well as a 13MP at the front, probably with a wide-angle lens for group selfies.

About the smaller phone code named KUGO, which will likely go on sale as the Xperia XR later in the year, we know from the same source that it packs a 2,700 mAh, but nothing more unfortunately.

Sony is likely to unveil both the Xperia XZ and Xperia XR at its event schedule for September 1st, 2016, in Berlin, Germany.