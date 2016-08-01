Honor Note 8 announced by Huawei with gigantic 6.6″ 2K AMOLED display

Huawei isnt going to stop any time soon, and for that matter, the Chinese OEM as the third-largest smartphone maker in the world right now, it has announced a new device dubbed Honor Note 8, which is a gigantic phablet featuring an 6.6-inch Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440 px) AMOLED display. For such a large handheld, the Honor Note 8 measures only 7.18 mm in thickness and weighs 219 grams.

The hardware inside is similar to what we’ve seen on the Huawei P9. Honor Note 8 is equipped with Huawei’s own Kirin 955 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, it has 4GB of RAM and it will be available in 32 / 64 / 128 GB of built in storage and it runs on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallo. No, no Nougat, yet!

In addition, Huawei Honor Note 8 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, a 13MP main camera, 8MP camera at the front, packs a 4,500 mAh battery and it will be available in Platinum Gold or Glacier Silver colour.

As for the price tag, Huawei will sell the 32GB model for about £263, £285 for the 64GB model or £320 for the 128GB version.