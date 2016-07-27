Narcos: Cartel Wars mobile game arriving soon on Google Play store

Netflix’s television series hit ‘Narcos’ is close to a second season openning this fall (September 2, 2016), and along with it, fans all over the world will have access to a mobile game based on Pablo Escobar’s lifestyle as a drug cartel kingpin.
Developed by FTX Games — Narcos: Cartel Wars will immerse one into the dangerous and thrilling world of drug lords, where he or she, will have to decide “between leading through raw power or gathering respect through loyalty. Sometimes bad people do good things… In the end you must decide, will it be ‘Plata o Plomo’?”
- NARCOS – Learn the ropes of running an operation from El Patrón and manage your “relationship” with the law through Murphy and Pena. Enter the world of Narcos with exciting events and updates of content from the show.
- RECRUIT – Choose Plata and hire sicarios to follow your every order. Collect different sicarios, level them up and send them where you will.
- WAGE WAR – Choose Plomo and send death squads to take over high value resources from other player cartels.
- PROFIT – Develop your operation by building out your jungle finca with processing plants, product storage and defenses. Select smuggling lines and plans to maximize revenue.
Narcos: Cartel Wars will be available for download about the same time with Narcos second season premiere, early this autumn.
I don’t think this game glamorizes crime any more than Mortal Kombat glamorizes beheading people or tearing out their spines. Games provide an escape and release. Violence and crime are all around us, and it’s up to us to make sure young people aren’t “impressed” or “unsupervised”.