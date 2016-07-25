Prisma, the coolest photo editing iOS app has finally made it to Android!

Prisma application arrives on the Google Play store, now available on Android devices

One of the best photo editing apps available until recently only to iOS users, is now available to Android users as well. Prisma is here folks!

Prisma Labs has finally released its application on to the Google Play store and you can now turn all your selfies and all other photos into pieces of art thantks to Prisma’s neat effects created in the image of different painters style: Picasso, Munk, Van Gogh, Rembrandt, etc. The only Prisma app downsize is, is that you will require Internet connection at all times if you want the effects to work, but once you have your mobile device connected the artwork is awesome!

If you cant find Prisma within the Google Play store app, you can access it through this direct link to Google’s app store.

Enjoy, and maybe you can show as your artworks!