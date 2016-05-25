Galaxy Tab Iris is Samsung’s first gadget equipped with an Iris scanner, or is it?

We were eventually expecting Samsung Electronics to début a gadget with such technology on-board, although we are not 100% certain that this is an actual retina scanner inside the Galaxy Tab Iris tablet, the South Korean introduced earlier this morning in India.

The Galaxy Tab Iris is a mediocre device at best, developed for government officials in India, who need extra security measures in authentification, in order to access online services of government-based projects.

Samsung’s SM-T116 model packs a quad-core 1.2GHz processor, it comes with 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of built-in storage and a 7″ display with 1,024 x 600 pixels screen resolution.

In addition the tablet feature a 3,600 mAh battery, it has 2MP camera at the front and a 5MP camera at the back, it has a micro SD card and a SIM slot (2G/3G) and runs Android 5.0 Lollipop. Galaxy Tab Iris weighs in at 327 grams and it measure 9.7mm in thickness.

Judging by its specs sheet, the Galaxy Tab Iris shouldnt cost much, and it might not even be equipped with an actual Retina scanner, as such technology would cost more than the tablet itself.

Thoughts?