Moto G 4th Gen (2016) allegedly photographed

Now that Motorola is a fully owned company by Lenovo, the Chinese management has begun restructuring the company from top to bottom, with 2016 being the first year to launch new Moto phones after the merger of Motorola with Lenovo’s Mobile Division.

Moto G 4th Gen by Lenovo is one of the first devices to come out this year developed under the new management, and from what we can gather it will feature a fingerprint sensor, which might double up as a Power button (or not). According to Lenovo’s execs, the entire 2016 Moto series will sport such a feature.

There are no details on the specs side, however, these alleged Moto G 4th Gen pictures show that it will retain the vertical strip that holds the Camera and the LED Flash at the back. The new model could also come with LASER-based autofocus, unless those two dots at the top is a heart rate sensor or something.

What do you make of this?

