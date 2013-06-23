HTC Desire 609d with 8MP camera, JellyBean and HTC Sense 5.0 announced in China

HTC Desire 609d is a new dual-SIM (CMDA / GSM) Android smartphone which was just introduced on the Chinese market. According to HTC China, HTC Desire 609d feature a 4.5 inch qHD SLCD2 (540×960) display, quad-core Snapdragon S4 Play CPU clocked at 1.2GHz, 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage, an 8MP shooter on the back (not the Ultrapixel camera), a 1,860 mAh battery and Beats Audio.

In addition, the phone weighs in at 127 grams and it measures 134.9 × 66.8 × 9.55mm. HTC Desire 609d runs Android 4.1 (Jellybean) with HTC Sense 5.0 on top.

This new HTC smartphone is available in China in two color variations: Black and White. No details about its price tag.