Nowadays almost any new Android device that’s coming to the market receives a rooting method way ahead of its official global release and all this thanks to a great Android community that binds together users and developers from all over the world. The Case here LG Optimus G which not long ago was officially unveiled in South Korea.

An XDA forum member by his username galeri, found a way to easily root the Optimus G model F180 (method available for Optimus G connected on any of the following carriers: SK Telecom, KT Telecom, LG U+).

To root your LG Optimus G you need to follow a few steps exactly:

On your phone ,be sure that you have enabled “ USB debugging mode”(Seting>System>Developer options), and Unknown source(Seting>System>Security)

DRIVER Download this file and unrar it,you’ll have “RootOptimusG” folder Link: http://www.fshare.vn/file/T588QTG8TT/

Run “RootOptimusG.bat”, chose “y” then hit “Enter”

Look up to your phone screen,select “Restore my data”

If you do encounter any problems get back to us or follow onto the original thread on XDA Forums where the developer of this tool can give further instructions. This method might work in the future on any Optimus G smartphone.

Credit: choimobile.vn team

via XDA