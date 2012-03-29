T-Mobile says HTC Amaze 4G and Sensation 4G Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades soon TBA

T-Mobile in close collaboration with HTC has updated support forum posts for HTC Amaze 4G, respectively HTC Sensation 4G informing customers about an upcoming Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) firmware upgrade.

This is nothing new to us or you but at least now we have a certainty that the Ice Cream Sandwich software update is closing in really fast. Likely that early next month (4-5 days) T-Mobile will start pushing it out to both devices.

source T-Mobile Amaze 4G, Sensation 4G via TMONews