T-Mobile says HTC Amaze 4G and Sensation 4G Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades soon TBA

T-Mobile in close collaboration with HTC has updated support forum posts for HTC Amaze 4G, respectively HTC Sensation 4G informing customers about an upcoming Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) firmware upgrade.

This is nothing new to us or you but at least now we have a certainty that the Ice Cream Sandwich software update is closing in really fast. Likely that early next month (4-5 days) T-Mobile will start pushing it out to both devices.

PocketDroid will keep you posted regarding the exact date and details about it, so stay tuned!

source T-Mobile Amaze 4GSensation 4G via TMONews

One thought on "T-Mobile says HTC Amaze 4G and Sensation 4G Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades soon TBA

