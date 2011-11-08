[Video] HTC Rezound unboxing a week earlier courtesy of Wirefly

In exactly 7 days from now “the beast will escape from its cage”, because HTC Rezound sales will go live November 14th on Verizon Wireless and Best Buy for $299.99. That is how soon you can get your hands on a brand new HTC Rezound with Beats Audio.
But anyways until than we get to see whats coming with the Rezound inside the box courtesy of Bob Kovacs from Wirefly.
httpvh://youtu.be/wwGVC7011tM
